Pro-Russian militants in eastern Ukraine hide howitzers in industrial buildings

Pro-Russia separatists tried to hide its 2S1 Gvozdika 122mm self-propelled howitzers in industrial buildings at Komisarivka, eastern Ukraine, according to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE).

The story was first reported by Militarnyi, which cited a report from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine.

The OSCE SMM has reported that it had spotted two 2S1 Gvozdika 122mm self-propelled howitzers that pro-Russian militants tried to hide in industrial buildings, near civilian buildings at Komisarivka, Luhansk region.

Lates footage, that was released by the OSCE SMM, is showing artillery systems in the window of an industrial building.

OSCE SMM to #Ukraine, Daily Report 278/2021 issued on 26 November 2021:

“24/11/2021 2 Self-propelled howitzer (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) At a compound near a residential area of Komisarivka, (60km west of #Luhansk) Mini-UAV”#Donbas #Russia #turpo https://t.co/boh9MKGotj pic.twitter.com/K5fLrqaWLO — Marko Enqvist (@menqvist70) January 4, 2022

The 2S1 Gvozdika is a Soviet-era self-propelled howitzer based on the MT-LBu multi-purpose chassis, mounting a 122 mm 2A18 howitzer. The Gvosdika is compatible with all 122-mm munitions developed for the D-30 howitzer. These include fragmentation, HE-FRAG, HEAT, cluster, smoke and illumination projectiles. A total of 40 rounds are carried, usually 35 HE-FRAG and 5 HEAT. Maximum range of fire with HE-FRAG projectile is 15.2 km.

The conflict, now in its 8th year, began as pro-Russian separatists seized portions of the two eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, shortly after Russia seized the Ukrainian Crimea. OSCE regular claim clear evidence Russia is sending troops and equipment to the fighting, a charge Russia denies.