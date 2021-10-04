Pratt Miller integrates robotic vehicle with new Stryker turret

Pratt Miller unveiled a variant of its Expeditionary Modular Autonomous Vehicle (EMAV) equipped with a 30mm cannon turret from Oshkosh Defense.

The new variant of an unnamed ground vehicle was unveiled during this year’s Bushmaster Users Conference in Arizona.

The new UGV, known as the Expeditionary Modular Autonomous Vehicle (EMAV), is equipped with 30mm, unmanned turreted auto-cannon — which was developed for the Stryker combat vehicle.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

EMAV was designed and built from the ground up by Pratt Miller, who worked closely with a partner for the autonomy layer and advanced navigation capabilities. Weighing in at 6,800 lbs, EMAV can carry an additional 7,200 lbs of payload while reaching speeds up to 45 MPH.

Waiting to watch the Rafael / @OshkoshDefense Stryker turret fire off #UGV platform in both 30x173mm and 40x180mm. Great day at the range. @Ross_Coffman @NGCVCFT pic.twitter.com/5TiV5NDG1p — Scott Gourley (@ScottGourley1) October 4, 2021

Pratt Miller to showcase Expeditionary Modular Autonomous Vehicle-Medium Caliber Armament (EMAV-MCA) optionally configured as 30mm or 40mm SuperShot at BushmasterConference 2021 in Kingman, AZ. It’s essentially an EMAV equipped with Rafael Samson MCWS turret for Stryker upgrade. pic.twitter.com/CiBSv64bw0 — Ronkainen (@ronkainen7k15) October 4, 2021

The hybrid-electric powertain supports electric only silent watch and silent mobility.

The continuous band track and low center of gravity helps the EMAV to climb a 60% grade, a 40% side slope and vertical steps up to 24 inches. EMAV was designed with a narrow hull to ensure it is transportable in the V-22 and CH-47.