Monday, October 4, 2021
type here...

Pratt Miller integrates robotic vehicle with new Stryker turret

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Pratt Miller unveiled a variant of its Expeditionary Modular Autonomous Vehicle (EMAV) equipped with a 30mm cannon turret from Oshkosh Defense.

The new variant of an unnamed ground vehicle was unveiled during this year’s Bushmaster Users Conference in Arizona.

The new UGV, known as the Expeditionary Modular Autonomous Vehicle (EMAV), is equipped with 30mm, unmanned turreted auto-cannon — which was developed for the Stryker combat vehicle.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

EMAV was designed and built from the ground up by Pratt Miller, who worked closely with a partner for the autonomy layer and advanced navigation capabilities. Weighing in at 6,800 lbs, EMAV can carry an additional 7,200 lbs of payload while reaching speeds up to 45 MPH.

The hybrid-electric powertain supports electric only silent watch and silent mobility.

The continuous band track and low center of gravity helps the EMAV to climb a 60% grade, a 40% side slope and vertical steps up to 24 inches. EMAV was designed with a narrow hull to ensure it is transportable in the V-22 and CH-47.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2021 Defence Blog - online military magazine