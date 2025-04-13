Pentagon classifies new North Korean ballistic missile

The United States has reportedly assigned the designation “KN-35” to North Korea’s newest close-range ballistic missile (CRBM).

The move, confirmed by South Korean military sources, marks the first newly designated North Korean missile in this category since the emergence of the KN-23, KN-24, and KN-25 series.

According to reports in South Korean media, the U.S. shared the KN-35 designation with Seoul following a series of test launches beginning in April 2022.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The new missile bears strong resemblance to South Korea’s KTSSM tactical surface-to-surface missile and is often referred to as the “North Korean KTSSM.” Pyongyang is believed to have conducted at least five test launches of the system, most recently in March 2025.

The latest revelations include additional new code names: the enlarged version of the KN-23 is now reportedly called KN-30, and a mini submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) has been labeled KN-33. All three missile types are believed to be platforms capable of carrying North Korea’s tactical nuclear warhead, Hwasan-31.

In August 2024, North Korean state media reported that 250 mobile launch vehicles for the new tactical missile were handed over to front-line military units during a public ceremony in Pyongyang.

Satellite imagery and internal assessments suggest the deployment is ongoing and could support hundreds of launch-ready systems.

Each launch vehicle is believed to carry four missile tubes, raising concerns among U.S. and South Korean officials about the potential volume of a sudden saturation attack. Analysts warn that the missiles can travel at low altitudes under 30 km and reach targets within approximately 150 km, complicating interception efforts.

The KN-35, like its predecessors, is not publicly acknowledged by name in South Korean defense white papers, which refer to these weapons by type or origin. However, U.S. officials continue to use the KN system for internal classification and allied coordination.