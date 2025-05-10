Pakistan strikes Indian bases with Fatah missiles

Tensions between Pakistan and India escalated sharply on Saturday morning as Pakistan launched multiple medium-range Fatah ballistic missiles at Indian military installations in response to recent cross-border strikes by New Delhi.

According to Pakistani security sources, the operation—codenamed Bunyan-um-Marsus—targeted what Islamabad identified as Indian “hard military targets.” At least three Al-Fatah missiles were reportedly fired, striking locations across northern India, including airfields and storage sites linked to India’s recent missile operations.

Sources claim that one of the primary targets was a BrahMos missile storage facility in Beas, which was reportedly “knocked out” in the opening phase of the counterstrike. Additional strikes were aimed at airbases in Udhampur, Adampur, and Pathankot. While Indian authorities have yet to confirm the extent of the damage, the Pakistani military claims all locations involved in recent Indian attacks were specifically selected.

The Al-Fatah missile is a solid-fueled, medium-range ballistic system developed by Pakistan. According to open-source assessments, the Al-Fatah-I has a range of approximately 140 kilometers, while the more advanced Al-Fatah-II can reach targets up to 300 kilometers away. The missiles are designed to deliver conventional warheads with high accuracy against enemy command and control infrastructure, logistical hubs, and force concentrations.

Photos shared by Pakistani military media showed the names of children reportedly killed during earlier Indian airstrikes written on one of the Fatah launch vehicles, underscoring the retaliatory narrative of the attack.

The Indian Ministry of Defence has not issued an official response regarding the reported missile strikes or confirmed any damage to its military facilities.