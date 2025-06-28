type here...

Pakistan denies J-35 fighter jet deal

NewsAviation
By Daisuke Sato
Modified date:
Captures via X

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has rejected recent media reports suggesting that Islamabad has signed a deal with China to acquire the J-35A fifth-generation stealth fighter jet.

In a televised interview, Asif dismissed the claims, saying, “I think it is only in the media. It is good for sale, Chinese defence sales, you know,” in response to a question regarding the reported delivery of the jets by 2026.

Speculation had been building following a series of unverified media reports asserting that Pakistan was on the verge of acquiring 40 J-35A aircraft from China, with some outlets suggesting the deliveries could begin as early as August 2025.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to those reports, the deal was being finalized at a steeply discounted price, and the jets would come equipped with advanced PL-17 long-range air-to-air missiles.

The J-35A, developed by China’s Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, is a stealth fighter that has drawn comparisons to U.S. and Russian fifth-generation platforms. It is marketed as a cost-effective alternative to Western stealth F-35 aircraft.

Minister Asif’s statement is the first direct public response by a Pakistani official addressing the reports.

As of late June 2025, neither China’s Ministry of National Defense nor any state-affiliated defense firms have issued statements regarding the alleged deal.

Pakistan remains a major defense customer of Chinese systems, including air defense platforms, drones, and fighter jets. Yet, the denial suggests that no formal procurement agreement on stealth aircraft has been reached at this stage.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

South Korea buys 20 more KF-21 fighter jets

Gu Min Chul -
Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI) has secured a second production contract for its domestically developed KF-21 Boramae fighter jet. In a press release issued Thursday,...

Lockheed wins new C-5M upgrade deal

Aviation

Russia seizes one of Europe’s largest lithium-rich sites

Army

Wreckage confirms combat debut of Ukraine’s new drone

Aviation

Lockheed Martin to upgrade LRASM missiles to C-3 standard

Maritime Security

Ukraine destroys S-400 air defense system in Crimea

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.