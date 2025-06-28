Pakistan denies J-35 fighter jet deal

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has rejected recent media reports suggesting that Islamabad has signed a deal with China to acquire the J-35A fifth-generation stealth fighter jet.

In a televised interview, Asif dismissed the claims, saying, “I think it is only in the media. It is good for sale, Chinese defence sales, you know,” in response to a question regarding the reported delivery of the jets by 2026.

Speculation had been building following a series of unverified media reports asserting that Pakistan was on the verge of acquiring 40 J-35A aircraft from China, with some outlets suggesting the deliveries could begin as early as August 2025.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to those reports, the deal was being finalized at a steeply discounted price, and the jets would come equipped with advanced PL-17 long-range air-to-air missiles.

The J-35A, developed by China’s Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, is a stealth fighter that has drawn comparisons to U.S. and Russian fifth-generation platforms. It is marketed as a cost-effective alternative to Western stealth F-35 aircraft.

Minister Asif’s statement is the first direct public response by a Pakistani official addressing the reports.

As of late June 2025, neither China’s Ministry of National Defense nor any state-affiliated defense firms have issued statements regarding the alleged deal.

Pakistan remains a major defense customer of Chinese systems, including air defense platforms, drones, and fighter jets. Yet, the denial suggests that no formal procurement agreement on stealth aircraft has been reached at this stage.