Oshkosh wins contract to modernize additional U.S. Army’s Stryker combat vehicles

Oshkosh Defense has won a $99 million award to modernize the additional U.S. Army’s Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT), according to an August 10 company statement.

The contract covers upgrade an additional 83 Stryker combat vehicles with the 30 mm Medium Caliber Weapon System (MCWS).

In June 2021, the U.S. Army selected Oshkosh Defense and partners Pratt Miller Defense and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to integrate the 30 mm MCWS onto the Stryker Double V Hull Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICVVA1). The six-year requirements contract is for the production and fielding of the Oshkosh Defense MCWS for up to six Stryker brigades. The first delivery order covered 91 vehicles valued at $130 million. This latest award calls for an additional 83 vehicles.

The Oshkosh Defense team combined their best-in-class capabilities to deliver an MCWS that provides increased lethality, accuracy, and range while maintaining the mobility and survivability of the Stryker ICVVA1. “The Oshkosh Defense MCWS is a highly capable weapon that meets all requirements,” said Pat Williams, Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps Programs for Oshkosh Defense. “We are proud that the U.S. Army has ordered additional MCWS to outfit a second Stryker brigade.”

Since receiving the initial award, Oshkosh Defense’s Production Representative System Sample (PRSS) began government Risk Mitigation Testing, a planned component of the MCWS program schedule. “As part of the Risk Mitigation Testing, Soldiers have had the opportunity to interact with the Oshkosh Defense MCWS. The feedback from the first Soldier touchpoint has been very positive and reaffirms our Soldier-centric design,” Williams concluded.