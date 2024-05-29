Oshkosh secures $108.9 million contract for Army trucks

Oshkosh Defense has been awarded a $108.9 million contract to provide the U.S. Army with a new batch of vehicles from the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV).

This contract continues Oshkosh Defense’s longstanding relationship with the Army, reinforcing its commitment to delivering advanced tactical wheeled vehicles.

“Our continued partnership with the U.S. Army underscores Oshkosh Defense’s commitment to equipping our nation’s Warfighters with the most advanced tactical wheeled vehicles,” said Pat Williams, chief programs officer for Oshkosh Defense.

The Oshkosh Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) plays a critical role in military logistics, designed to transport troops and supplies, recover vehicles and weapon systems, and haul equipment as required by various missions. The FMTV A2, the latest iteration, offers enhanced troop protection, increased payload capacity, and improved ride quality and mobility.

The FMTV A2 comes in multiple mission-specific variants, including the 5-ton Tractor, 8.8-ton Load Handling System (LHS), Cargo 4×4 and 6×6, 10-ton Dump, and 5-ton Wrecker. These vehicles are built to adapt to evolving mission requirements, providing the Army with versatile and reliable transportation solutions.

The FMTV A2 is an advanced version of the FMTV A1P2, which has been in service since 1988. The A1P2 has served as a primary mover for weapons, sensors, and communications platforms. Oshkosh Defense has been the leading provider of the Army’s medium tactical wheeled vehicle fleet since 2009, producing over 41,000 FMTV A1P2 and A2 trucks and trailers.