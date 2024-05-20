Northrop Grumman partners with NVIDIA to accelerate AI innovation

Northrop Grumman Corporation announced on 16 May an agreement to access and use NVIDIA AI software to accelerate the development of advanced systems.

This agreement, facilitated by Future Tech Enterprise, grants Northrop Grumman access to NVIDIA’s extensive portfolio of AI and generative AI software, including platforms and frameworks such as NVIDIA Omniverse.

The partnership opens new research and development pathways, enabling Northrop Grumman to quickly integrate advanced AI technologies across its portfolio, enhancing operational efficiency.

“NVIDIA’s AI platforms will help us deliver Northrop Grumman’s advanced capabilities to our customers faster and with greater effect,” said Vern Boyle, vice president of Northrop Grumman Microelectronics Center.

“NVIDIA’s AI platform is at the forefront of the industry, driving innovation that solves difficult challenges,” said Anthony Robbins, vice president for North America public sector at NVIDIA. “Northrop Grumman is the latest example of how businesses and organizations around the world are increasingly using NVIDIA AI software to realize the potential of AI.”