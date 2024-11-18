Northrop Grumman delivers SiAW test missile to US Air Force

Northrop Grumman Corporation has reached an important milestone in developing next-generation air-to-ground capabilities by delivering the first Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) test missile to the U.S. Air Force.

The SiAW is intended to verify compatibility between the launch aircraft and the weapon, ensuring that the missile can be safely carried and deployed.

The SiAW represents a key step in enhancing the strike capabilities of the U.S. Air Force, particularly in environments characterized by Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD). The weapon is designed to neutralize high-value, relocatable targets that present an evolving threat within A2/AD systems—areas where adversary air defenses are intended to deter or prevent U.S. forces from accessing key battle spaces.

Northrop Grumman was awarded the SiAW contract in September 2023 and has since been advancing the weapon’s development, carrying out platform integration, and preparing for an extensive flight test program, aimed at rapidly prototyping and fielding the missile by 2026.

The SiAW draws on expertise from previous Northrop Grumman initiatives, specifically lessons learned from the U.S. Navy’s AARGM-ER (Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile – Extended Range) and F-35 aircraft integration projects. This collaboration demonstrates the ability to adapt proven technology to meet new threats and operational requirements.

The SiAW is built with modularity and future adaptability in mind. Northrop Grumman is employing best practices such as agile software development, digital engineering, and Weapon Open Systems Architecture (WOSA) to streamline upgrades, reduce costs, and ensure long-term viability. Such flexibility will allow the SiAW to remain relevant as operational needs evolve, providing the U.S. Air Force with the capability to respond to emerging threats quickly and effectively.

The integration of SiAW onto various aircraft—including the F-35—is part of a broader effort to maintain strategic flexibility in a shifting global defense environment. The use of agile engineering practices is designed to shorten the typical development timelines for advanced weapons systems, which is essential given the rapidly changing nature of modern warfare.