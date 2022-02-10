Thursday, February 10, 2022
New French army’s video shows Jaguar armored vehicle in action

By Dylan Malyasov
The French Army has released its new video showing its newest 25-ton combat vehicle in action.

The new combat and reconnaissance armored vehicle, known as Jaguar, is part of the Scorpion program, the first works of which began in 2014.

The development of the Jaguar has been carried out since 2015 by the manufacturers Nexter (in charge of the hull of the vehicle), Arquus (for the engine) and Thales (for the network and soft). In 2018, three years after the launch of the program, the first prototypes were ready.

Dedicated to gradually replacing old-generation armored vehicles, the Jaguar benefits from innovative technologies in terms of soft equipment (on-board electronics), sensors and firepower (medium-range missile).

Jaguar is equipped with the same CTA 40mm cannon that features on British AJAX and Warrior CSP vehicles and is made by a joint venture between BAE Systems and Nexter.

In total the French Army is set to receive 300 Jaguar vehicles by 2030 as part of a major recapitalisation of the country’s ground forces.

