NATO orders British-made gas masks for Ukrainian troops

Avon Technologies, based in Wiltshire, United Kingdom, has announced two new orders from European NATO members for personal protective equipment to support Ukrainian forces facing persistent chemical threats on the battlefield.

According to the company, the orders include FM50 respirators and C50 protective masks, designed to protect soldiers against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) agents.

The FM50, described by Avon as one of the most advanced general service military respirators, is engineered for high performance, comfort, and protection under demanding operational conditions.

In a statement released Monday, Avon Technologies said, “The additional orders for provision of respiratory protection to Ukrainian war fighters… allow users to operate with confidence, knowing they are protected against increasingly prevalent threats in the harshest and most demanding environments.”

The U.S. State Department has previously accused Russian forces of employing chemical weapons in Ukraine, including chloropicrin—a choking agent first used during World War I—as well as tear gas. In October 2024, the UK government sanctioned a Russian military unit and its commander for violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention, citing open admissions of chemical weapon use on the battlefield.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense officials say Russian forces have used munitions containing hazardous chemicals over 6,900 times. According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, more than 3,400 Ukrainian troops have received medical treatment for symptoms consistent with exposure to unknown chemical agents.

The company also announced a separate multinational agreement with two European navies for its MCM100 multi-role military diving rebreather, used in underwater bomb disposal and mine clearance. The framework contract spans 12 years and includes training and support.

“We are proud of the contribution that Avon continues to provide to the security of NATO nations,” said Jos Sclater, CEO of Avon Technologies. “We continue to deliver in accordance with our STAR strategy… all give us confidence for the medium term and beyond.”