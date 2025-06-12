Mercedes Arocs trucks join Bundeswehr ranks

Daimler Truck has secured a major contract from BwFuhrparkService, the mobility provider for the German Bundeswehr, to deliver a mid-three-digit number of Mercedes-Benz Arocs logistics vehicles.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening Germany’s military transport capabilities in line with the federal government’s current procurement strategy for national and alliance defense.

According to Daimler Truck, the contract involves delivery of the vehicles by the end of May 2026. The company confirmed the trucks will be manufactured through its Franco-German production network.

Franziska Cusumano, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks, stated, “This order is a strong sign of BwFuhrparkService’s confidence in our technology and reliability in a challenging security policy environment.”

She added, “Following recent orders from other NATO countries, such as Lithuania and Canada, we are delighted that we have now also been awarded the contract by BwFuhrparkService. As usual, we are relying on our Franco-German production network to implement this major order.”

Daniel Zittel, Head of Defence Sales at Daimler Truck, said the company would produce the Arocs vehicles within a year and equip them for Bundeswehr needs alongside partner Sonntag Fahrzeugbau. “Because for the soldiers, a truck is more than just a means of transportation — it must always work without compromise, even in off-road terrain, under time pressure and in sometimes unpredictable conditions,” he said.

The Mercedes-Benz Arocs 6×6 is a three-axle logistics truck with all-wheel drive and a payload capacity of up to ten tons. Engineered for rugged terrain, the vehicle features a water fording depth of up to 0.9 meters and a 335 kW (455 hp) OM 470 engine delivering up to 2200 Nm of torque. It is equipped with PowerShift 3 automated transmission and meets the EU’s Euro VI emissions standards.

Classified as hümS vehicles — commercial trucks with limited military-specific modifications — these Arocs units come with features such as camouflage paint, enabling rapid civilian conversion if needed.

Each vehicle will be fitted with a 15-foot interchangeable platform body built by Sonntag Fahrzeugbau GmbH. This modular system supports rapid load transfers across trucks, trains, and ships, while maintaining the Arocs’ off-road mobility.

The Franco-German production system supporting the Arocs project includes assembly and component production across several Mercedes-Benz facilities. The Gaggenau plant supplies axles and transmissions, the Mannheim plant delivers engines, and final assembly is conducted at the Wörth plant. In Molsheim, France, the trucks receive military-specific equipment and specialized coatings.

Sonntag Fahrzeugbau’s role includes installing the container swap system and equipping the cab with military-grade enhancements.

With deliveries scheduled through mid-2026, the Arocs fleet is expected to enhance the Bundeswehr’s strategic mobility across Germany and NATO theaters.