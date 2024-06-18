Tuesday, June 18, 2024
MBDA unveils new land cruise missile system

By Dylan Malyasov
MBDA, a leading European defense group, has unveiled its latest ground-launched precision strike capability, the Land Cruise Missile (LCM), at the Eurosatory 2024 exhibition.

The LCM builds on the proven Naval Cruise Missile (NCM) and is designed to meet modern battlefield needs with high precision, survivability, and lethality.

Eric Béranger, CEO of MBDA, stated, “The Land Cruise Missile system complements MBDA’s comprehensive portfolio of decisive European sovereign solutions, enhancing our capability to meet a full spectrum of operational requirements.”

The LCM offers advanced features such as metric precision at very long ranges, high survivability against enemy air defenses, and synchronized time-on-target capabilities. The system includes a mission planning suite and ground launchers on dedicated land platforms, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness in high-intensity operations.

