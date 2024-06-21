MBDA secures multi-nation Mistral 3 contract

France, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, and Hungary have signed a framework cooperation arrangement to jointly acquire the Mistral 3 ground-based air defense system.

Managed by the French Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) with missile manufacturer MBDA support, this agreement aims to streamline the acquisition process and enhance the defense capabilities of the participating nations.

Eric Béranger, CEO of MBDA, highlighted that this cooperation strengthens EU defense capabilities and collective security, while also bolstering the European defense industrial base.

The Mistral 3 missile system, already in service with the French Army and other users, is equipped with an infrared imaging seeker and advanced image processing capabilities.

Known for its over 96% success rate and reliability, it can engage targets with low thermal signatures, including drones and fast attack craft, from long distances. This fire-and-forget missile ensures high terminal accuracy without requiring intensive training for operators.