Massive blast hits Russian munitions depot

A powerful explosion followed by secondary detonations occurred at the 51st arsenal of Russia’s Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) in the Kirzhachsky District of the Vladimir region, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The depot, a major facility within the Russian defense infrastructure, reportedly stores more than 100,000 tons of munitions, including artillery shells, multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) rockets, air defense components, and short-range ballistic missiles.

While Russian authorities have not released official details regarding the cause of the incident, local sources and social media accounts circulated unconfirmed reports suggesting a possible “missile strike” originating from Ukraine.

The claims remain unverified, and there has been no official attribution from Moscow or Kyiv at this time.

A large fire reportedly broke out at the site prior to the explosion. The extent of the damage and potential casualties remain unclear as of this report.

The 51st GRAU arsenal plays a critical role in Russia’s logistics chain for supplying its ground forces with a wide array of conventional munitions. The loss or disruption of such a facility could affect operational capabilities, particularly as Russia continues to sustain large-scale military operations.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the explosion. However, Ukrainian forces have previously targeted key Russian military infrastructure with long-range strikes, including depots and airbases, in response to ongoing aggression.