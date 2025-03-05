Macron offers French nuclear shield for EU defense

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a strategic debate on the role of France’s nuclear deterrence in protecting European allies, citing increased global uncertainty and shifting U.S. policies.

Speaking on March 5, Macron emphasized that France’s nuclear capabilities remain entirely sovereign and have played a key role in maintaining European security since 1964.

“Our nuclear deterrence protects us; it is complete, sovereign, and fully French,” Macron stated. He acknowledged growing security concerns on the continent, particularly in response to Russia’s military expansion.

Macron’s remarks follow an appeal from German Chancellor-designate Friedrich Merz, who has raised concerns about European defense strategy amid evolving geopolitical challenges. “Answering the historic call of the future German chancellor, I have decided to open a strategic debate on the protection of our European allies through our deterrence,” Macron announced. However, he reaffirmed that decisions on France’s nuclear arsenal would remain under the exclusive authority of the French president.

The French leader underscored the mounting threat posed by Russia, noting its continued military buildup. “The threat from Russia extends to all of Europe,” Macron warned, highlighting that Moscow now allocates 40% of its budget to defense. He also referenced Russia’s long-term military ambitions, including plans to mobilize an additional three million soldiers and add 4,000 tanks to its arsenal by 2030.

Amid these concerns, Macron stressed the necessity of strengthening France’s defense capabilities. “Our cooperation with the U.S. is important, but we need to reinforce our independence, especially regarding our security,” he stated. “We must increase our defense contributions, and we have decided to expand funding for the production of tanks and helicopters within Europe. I have instructed the government to secure this financing.”

Macron’s comments reflect broader discussions within Europe about military self-sufficiency and strategic autonomy, particularly as global power dynamics continue to evolve. His proposal signals an effort to solidify France’s leadership in European defense policy while navigating a complex security landscape.