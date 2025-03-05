type here...

Macron offers French nuclear shield for EU defense

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
File photo of a M51 SLBM

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a strategic debate on the role of France’s nuclear deterrence in protecting European allies, citing increased global uncertainty and shifting U.S. policies.

Speaking on March 5, Macron emphasized that France’s nuclear capabilities remain entirely sovereign and have played a key role in maintaining European security since 1964.

“Our nuclear deterrence protects us; it is complete, sovereign, and fully French,” Macron stated. He acknowledged growing security concerns on the continent, particularly in response to Russia’s military expansion.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Macron’s remarks follow an appeal from German Chancellor-designate Friedrich Merz, who has raised concerns about European defense strategy amid evolving geopolitical challenges. “Answering the historic call of the future German chancellor, I have decided to open a strategic debate on the protection of our European allies through our deterrence,” Macron announced. However, he reaffirmed that decisions on France’s nuclear arsenal would remain under the exclusive authority of the French president.

The French leader underscored the mounting threat posed by Russia, noting its continued military buildup. “The threat from Russia extends to all of Europe,” Macron warned, highlighting that Moscow now allocates 40% of its budget to defense. He also referenced Russia’s long-term military ambitions, including plans to mobilize an additional three million soldiers and add 4,000 tanks to its arsenal by 2030.

Amid these concerns, Macron stressed the necessity of strengthening France’s defense capabilities. “Our cooperation with the U.S. is important, but we need to reinforce our independence, especially regarding our security,” he stated. “We must increase our defense contributions, and we have decided to expand funding for the production of tanks and helicopters within Europe. I have instructed the government to secure this financing.”

Macron’s comments reflect broader discussions within Europe about military self-sufficiency and strategic autonomy, particularly as global power dynamics continue to evolve. His proposal signals an effort to solidify France’s leadership in European defense policy while navigating a complex security landscape.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia hides Tu-160 bombers in America’s shadow

Dylan Malyasov -
Russia has quietly redeployed its Tu-160 strategic bombers to Anadyr airbase in the country’s far east, just 500 kilometers from the U.S. state of...

First Turkish-made Cobra II armored vehicles arrive in Romania

Army

Rebels shoot down Myanmar JF-17 fighter jet

Aviation

Future combat drone debuts at Beale AFB

Aviation

Ukraine finds NVIDIA, Sony parts in Russian AI-powered drone

Aviation

Bild: Ukraine uses F-16 to down Russian fighter

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.