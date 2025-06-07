Lockheed wins $1.7B deal for ‘eyes of the Apache’

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $1.7 billion contract modification to produce and support the U.S. Army’s Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision System (M-TADS/PNVS), according to a release issued by the Department of Defense.

The $1,735,721,252 modification (PZ0001) updates the existing contract W58RGZ-23-D-0011.

Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, based in Orlando, Florida, will carry out the work. Specific locations and funding allocations will be identified with each order, the Department of Defense said.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The M-TADS/PNVS, often referred to as the “eyes of the Apache,” equips AH-64 Apache helicopters with advanced electro-optical and infrared targeting and pilotage capabilities, enhancing the aircraft’s performance in both day and night operations. The system allows aircrews to detect, recognize, and engage targets at extended ranges.

The Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity. According to the DoD, the estimated completion date for this effort is December 1, 2027.

The M-TADS/PNVS is engineered to provide superior targeting performance and situational awareness.

“This system provides Apache pilots with long-range precision engagement and pilotage capabilities for all weather conditions, day or night,” the Lockheed Martin notes on its official platform.

The Army has not disclosed the number of units to be produced or upgraded under this modification. However, industry analysts say the size of the award suggests a combination of full-rate production, system refreshes, and potential international sales support.