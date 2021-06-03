Lockheed Martin gets $49M contract for Apache’s targeting and pilotage system

The U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin announced on Wednesday an agreement worth about $49,4 million for the Apache helicopter’s targeting and pilotage system.

The contract award from U.S. Army Contracting Command enables the company to provide AH-64 Apache Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (MTADS/PNVS) performance-based logistics program.

Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

Lockheed Martin’s electro-optical sensor provides Apache aircrews enhanced situational awareness with greater performance and survivability.

First fielded in 2005, the MTADS/PNVS saw combat when it was first deployed to Iraq in 2006 with the 1-82nd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, the first unit equipped with the modernized sight. It provides Apache helicopter air crews the targeting and pilotage capabilities necessary for flying safe missions in day, night, and adverse weather conditions.