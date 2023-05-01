Tuesday, May 2, 2023
type here...

Lockheed awarded $7,8B to make more F-35s

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
1216
Photo by Mary Greenwood

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin was awarded a $7,8 billion contract modification for the production of additional F-35 fighter jets, the Department of Defense announced.

The award exercises options for the production and delivery of 126 Lot 17 F-35 aircraft, including 81 F-35A aircraft for the U.S. Air Force and its allies.

Last year, Pentagon agreed with Lockheed Martin to build about 375 F-35 fighter jets over three years in a deal worth $30 billion.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

F-35 is the most advanced, survivable and connected fighter aircraft in the world, giving pilots an advantage against any adversary and enabling them to execute their mission and come home safe.

To date, the F-35 operates from 27 bases worldwide, with nine nations operating F-35s on their home soil. There are more than 890 F-35s in service today, with more than 1,870 pilots and 13,500 maintainers trained on the aircraft.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine