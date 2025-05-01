Lockheed and Rheinmetall launch missile hub in Europe

Lockheed Martin has announced an expanded partnership with Rheinmetall to establish a European center of excellence for missile and rocket systems, based in Germany.

The agreement, confirmed through an extended Memorandum of Understanding signed in April, builds on previous collaboration between the U.S. defense contractor and the German defense group.

In a statement, Tim Cahill, President of Missiles and Fire Control at Lockheed Martin, said, “This significant milestone marks a major step forward in our collaboration, as we work together to establish a European centre of excellence for missile and rocket systems in Germany.”

Lockheed Martin described the move as part of its broader effort to enhance regional defense capabilities, particularly among NATO allies.

“By establishing this centre of excellence, we’re strengthening our ability to help customers meet their commitments and address the evolving security landscape,” Cahill said.

The new facility will be led by Rheinmetall and is intended to serve Germany and other European nations. The companies are currently reviewing implementation plans, which will be subject to approval by both the U.S. and German governments.

Ray Piselli, Lockheed Martin’s vice president for international operations, added: “This partnership reflects our steadfast commitment to advancing transatlantic security and delivering proven, cutting-edge capabilities to European allies.”

According to Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger, the collaboration aligns with growing European demand for advanced weapons systems. “Two strong partners have found each other,” Papperger said. “Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall complement each other perfectly with their specific capabilities and technological expertise.”

The companies previously unveiled their jointly developed GMARS multiple rocket launcher system at Eurosatory 2024, designed to meet European demand for long-range precision fires. Rheinmetall is also a key participant in the global F-35 fighter supply chain and is preparing to begin production of center fuselage sections at its new facility in Weeze, Germany.

Dennis Goege, Lockheed Martin’s vice president and chief executive for Europe, said the expanded partnership supports long-term regional stability. “By deepening trusted ties with industry in Germany and across the region, we are supporting Europe’s defence industrial base and enhancing security through shared innovation and technology.”

The center of excellence is expected to play a key role in the production and distribution of advanced missile systems across Europe.