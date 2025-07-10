L3Harris drops teaser for new weapon system

L3Harris Technologies has unveiled a teaser for what appears to be its newest weapon system: a compact cruise missile designed for precision strike missions.

In a brief promotional video released this week, the company showcased glimpses of the missile’s streamlined design, accompanied by the tagline “Fly. Strike. Dominate.”

The teaser concluded with the date “7.17.25,” suggesting a full unveiling of the system is planned for July 17.

L3Harris did not release technical specifications or operational details about the missile, instead opting for a minimalist announcement that hints at a capability aimed at the evolving needs of modern combat environments.

The teaser video shows a sleek airframe with low-observable characteristics, suggesting an emphasis on survivability in contested airspace.

In a statement accompanying the teaser, L3Harris described the system only in broad terms: “Fly. Strike. Dominate.”

The teaser’s release has already sparked interest across the defense community, with observers noting the growing demand for smaller, more flexible strike weapons that can be deployed in high-volume swarms or integrated with unmanned systems.

More details are expected when the company holds its scheduled presentation on July 17.