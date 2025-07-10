type here...

L3Harris drops teaser for new weapon system

NewsAviation
By Emily Ryan Miller
Modified date:
screengrab from video posted to social media

L3Harris Technologies has unveiled a teaser for what appears to be its newest weapon system: a compact cruise missile designed for precision strike missions.

In a brief promotional video released this week, the company showcased glimpses of the missile’s streamlined design, accompanied by the tagline “Fly. Strike. Dominate.”

The teaser concluded with the date “7.17.25,” suggesting a full unveiling of the system is planned for July 17.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

L3Harris did not release technical specifications or operational details about the missile, instead opting for a minimalist announcement that hints at a capability aimed at the evolving needs of modern combat environments.

The teaser video shows a sleek airframe with low-observable characteristics, suggesting an emphasis on survivability in contested airspace.

In a statement accompanying the teaser, L3Harris described the system only in broad terms: “Fly. Strike. Dominate.”

The teaser’s release has already sparked interest across the defense community, with observers noting the growing demand for smaller, more flexible strike weapons that can be deployed in high-volume swarms or integrated with unmanned systems.

More details are expected when the company holds its scheduled presentation on July 17.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Israeli Rooster drone delivered to European special forces

Dylan Malyasov -
Israeli defense company Robotican has announced the successful delivery of dozens of its ROOSTER hybrid drone systems to European special operations forces, intervention units,...

Germany in talks to buy Israeli unmanned submarine

Maritime Security

‘Korean Humvee’ could replace Land Rovers in British Army

Army

South Korea develops carrier-based combat drone

Maritime Security

Elon Musk calls Trump’s F-47 fighter “useless”

Aviation

China’s J-35 production caught on camera

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.