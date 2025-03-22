Kremlin tests new drone tactic targeting Ukrainian cities

Russian forces launched a concentrated strike using dozens of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones against targets in Zaporizhzhia, in what appears to be a shift in drone warfare tactics aimed at overwhelming Ukrainian air defenses.

Earlier mass drone attacks had struck Odesa and Kropyvnytskyi in similar fashion. The repeated nature of these concentrated assaults suggests a pattern designed to saturate air defense systems in targeted areas, increasing the likelihood of successful penetration and impact.

According to local officials, the Zaporizhzhia strike claimed the lives of an entire family. Emergency responders recovered the bodies of a father and daughter from the rubble. The mother, who was critically injured, succumbed to her wounds after more than ten hours of medical intervention.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Twelve people sought medical treatment for various injuries following the attack, local authorities said.

The previous night, Russia carried out another mass drone strike on Odesa and surrounding areas. Residents reported hearing more than 18 explosions throughout the city. In a statement, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed extensive damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential apartment buildings, a shopping center, and several stores. Fires broke out at three separate locations as a result of the attack.

“Three people were injured, including a teenage girl,” Kiper said.

In Kropyvnytskyi, Russian drones injured at least ten people, including four children, and caused damage to residential buildings and critical railway infrastructure. Train services have been delayed as a result of the damage, according to regional emergency services.

The Shahed-136, supplied by Iran, has become a regular feature in Russia’s long-range strike campaign against Ukraine. Analysts note that the recent shift toward geographically focused swarms may represent a tactical evolution intended to increase the effectiveness of these relatively low-cost systems against Ukraine’s layered air defense network.

As of Saturday morning, Ukrainian officials were continuing damage assessments across multiple cities while first responders worked to clear debris and assist survivors.