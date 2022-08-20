Saturday, August 20, 2022
type here...

Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering develops new Alan-2 armored vehicle

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering has developed a new protected multirole vehicle.

The Alan-2 is a new armored, bulletproof transporter built to offer high performance and payload capacities for challenging missions, according to the Kazakh armored vehicle maker.

The new vehicle is a 4×4 carrier for troops featuring bulletproof glass and an armor-plated body. It is designed to serve as a versatile, highly protected, maneuverable and affordable solution for a variety of missions, including military, special operations, peacekeeping, law enforcement and security, homeland defense and disaster aid.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The Alan-2 best vehicle in its class,” said the head of the Supervisory Board of Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE) Aibek Baryssov.

KPE is one of the largest companies in Central Asia producing advanced armored wheeled vehicles, including Arlan 4×4 mine-protected armored vehicle and Barys 8×8 armored personnel carrier.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine