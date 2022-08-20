Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering develops new Alan-2 armored vehicle

Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering has developed a new protected multirole vehicle.

The Alan-2 is a new armored, bulletproof transporter built to offer high performance and payload capacities for challenging missions, according to the Kazakh armored vehicle maker.

The new vehicle is a 4×4 carrier for troops featuring bulletproof glass and an armor-plated body. It is designed to serve as a versatile, highly protected, maneuverable and affordable solution for a variety of missions, including military, special operations, peacekeeping, law enforcement and security, homeland defense and disaster aid.

“The Alan-2 best vehicle in its class,” said the head of the Supervisory Board of Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE) Aibek Baryssov.

KPE is one of the largest companies in Central Asia producing advanced armored wheeled vehicles, including Arlan 4×4 mine-protected armored vehicle and Barys 8×8 armored personnel carrier.