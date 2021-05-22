Israeli-made mobile howitzer completes U.S. Army’s shoot-off evaluation

Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd., announced that its new mobile howitzer has completed the U.S. Army’s mobile 155mm howitzer shoot-off evaluation at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona.

The company officials confirmed that that Elbit System’s Autonomous Truck Mounted Ordnance System (ATMOS) Iron Sabre mobile howitzer completed the U.S. Army’s 155mm Mobile Howitzer Shoot-Off Evaluation in early May.

The test evaluation provides the Army an opportunity to review various solutions from industry and then select a production-ready system that demonstrates increases in range, rate of fire, and mobility over current artillery systems available to Stryker Brigade Combat Teams (SBCTs).

As noted by the company, ATMOS Iron Sabre is a proven, fielded system from a family of howitzers that have supported international customers for more than 30 years. Compatible with all existing US projectiles and propellant charges, it fulfills the Army’s mobile howitzer needs immediately, delivering on the modernization and capability improvements defined by Army Futures Command Long Range Precision Fires objective.

“U.S. Army Fires needs solutions that can keep up with the SBCT, can shoot faster and farther, and most importantly are low risk and ready now. Elbit Systems of America’s ATMOS Iron Sabre addresses all of these needs,” said Ridge Sower, Vice President of Ground Combat & Precision Targeting at the company. “We are pleased to be selected for this evaluation and stand ready for rapid delivery from our hot production line if selected for production and fielding.”