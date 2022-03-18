Israeli firms to arm helicopter drone with gun

Israeli-based Steadicopter and Smart Shooter have developed a new rotary unmanned aerial vehicle that is equipped with a modern turret system.

According to the companies’ statement, the new drone, called the Golden Eagle, is the first-ever unmanned helicopter with precise hit capabilities.

Based on the combat-proven Black Eagle 50E platform, the Golden Eagle incorporates AI-based technology and Smart Shooter’s SMASH Dragon system. The AI-based technology enables superior situational awareness and autonomous multi-target classification and tracking. The SMASH Dragon, a remotely-operated robotic weaponry payload, locks on the target, tracks it and ensures precise target hit.

SMASH Dragon integrates a unique stabilization concept with proprietary target acquisition, tracking algorithms and sophisticated computer vision capabilities that allow accurate hitting of static and moving targets while mounted onto the Golden Eagle. The system can employ various types of assault rifles, sniper rifles, 40mm and other munitions with great precision.

Through advanced data processing, the AI system autonomously identifies and distinguishes between different types of targets, such as person or vehicle, whether they are in motion or stationery, and whether they have previously been present in the field.

Lightweight and thereby enabling long mission endurance, extremely cost-effective, simple to operate, and easy to maintain, the Golden Eagle has vertical take-off and landing capability for successful mission completion.

“Today’s complex combat environment requires advanced solutions that enable forces to perform missions and neutralize targets remotely, even before entering the area itself,” says Noam Lidor, VP Sales, Marketing & Business Development at Steadicopter. “Using artificial intelligence, the new system provides a field combat solution for the modern battlefield. Forces on the ground can now send a helicopter for autonomous intelligence gathering into the relevant area and, having identified and classified the targets, send in another helicopter with precise attack capabilities.”

Dr. Abraham Mazor, VP Marketing & Business Development at Smart Shooter: “Using AI, computer vision and advanced algorithms, Smart Shooter’s SMASH technology enhances every mission effectiveness through the ability to accurately engage and hit ground, aerial, and naval, either static or moving targets during both day and night operations. Our SMASH Dragon lightweight robotic weaponry payload can be deployed on different unmanned aerial platforms, and we are honored to collaborate with Steadicopter and jointly offer the Golden Eagle RUAS.”