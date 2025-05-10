type here...

India’s missile strike reportedly hits Pakistani C-130 plane

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
screengrab from video posted to social media

A suspected Indian missile strike has reportedly damaged at least one Pakistan Air Force C-130 transport aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase near Rawalpindi.

Eyewitnesses observed a large fire at the Nur Khan facility following the reported attack.

Open-source analysts later confirmed visual evidence showing a Pakistan Air Force C-130B/E aircraft of the 6th Transport Squadron severely damaged on the tarmac, indicating a direct hit.

The Nur Khan Airbase is a key military installation located adjacent to Islamabad and has historically served both military and government transport missions.

According to preliminary reports, the strike occurred during a broader wave of Indian missile activity across several Pakistani military installations. At least three explosions were also reported at Rafiqui Airbase in Shorkot, Punjab province, though the extent of the damage remains unclear.

Pakistani authorities have not released an official statement confirming the losses. The Indian Ministry of Defence has also not issued a comment on the strikes or the reported use of missile systems in the operation.

With no signs of de-escalation from either side, defense analysts warn that the targeting of high-value air assets could further destabilize the situation in South Asia.

Executive Editor

