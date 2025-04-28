India warns Pakistan with long-range missile tests

The Indian Navy has conducted a series of successful test-firings of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in the Arabian Sea, demonstrating its long-range precision strike capabilities amid escalating tensions with Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir.

According to a statement from the Indian Navy, warships including Kolkata and Nilgiri-class frigates launched multiple anti-ship missiles to “revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strike.”

The missile launches come days after a terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir killed 26 civilians at a popular tourist site. The attack, the deadliest against civilians in the region in 25 years, has sharply heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. India has accused Pakistan of harboring the attackers, though Islamabad denies any involvement.

In response to the attack, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged a forceful reaction. Speaking during his monthly radio address, Modi said that “every Indian’s blood is on the boil,” vowing to pursue the attackers “to the ends of the Earth” and “turn their hideouts into dust.” Modi has also reached out to world leaders in an effort to rally support for India’s position.

The Indian Navy emphasized that the missile tests were an essential measure to ensure operational readiness amid the heightened security environment.

The BrahMos missile, jointly developed by India and Russia, is capable of supersonic speeds and long-range precision targeting, providing India with a potent deterrent at sea.

In contrast, Pakistan’s rhetoric has also escalated. Over the weekend, Pakistan’s railway minister, Hanif Abbasi, issued a pointed warning, stating that the country’s nuclear arsenal, comprising more than 130 missiles, was “not kept as models” and was aimed “only for India.” Abbasi underscored that these ballistic missiles “are targeted at you,” referring directly to India.

The situation remains tense as military posturing and harsh rhetoric on both sides continue to escalate.