India tests new laser weapon system

India has made a major stride in directed-energy weapons, completing full operational capability trials of its domestically developed Mk-II(A) laser weapon system.

According to multiple media reports, the weapon successfully demonstrated its ability to detect and disable fixed-wing drones, counter swarming UAV attacks, and disrupt surveillance systems during recent testing.

The trials were conducted at the Kurnool open-range test facility in Andhra Pradesh under challenging conditions. Indian defense sources confirmed that the system achieved a test range of 3.5 kilometers and performed with high targeting precision and engagement speed, characteristics critical to neutralizing the growing threat of tactical unmanned systems on the modern battlefield.

At the heart of the Mk-II(A) is a 30-kilowatt high-energy laser. During trials, it demonstrated the ability to engage lightweight helicopters and long-endurance UAVs at distances of up to 5 kilometers.

The system integrates onboard infrared electro-optical sensors and networked radar to acquire and track targets before directing a focused laser beam to damage or destroy them. Adaptive optics within the fire control suite compensate for atmospheric interference, enabling reliable accuracy.

Testing was conducted in open-air environments to simulate combat conditions. Data was collected on laser beam dispersion, thermal distortion, and atmospheric effects to support future refinements. The Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which oversees the program, intends to field the Mk-II(A) system by 2027.

As noted by Indian media, this capability positions India among a growing list of nations fielding high-power laser weapons. The Mk-II(A), developed by DRDO’s Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences in Hyderabad, is a collaborative effort involving academic and domestic industry partners in optics and precision engineering. The system is designed for flexible deployment from ground vehicles or naval vessels and can be transported by air, sea, or road.

The vehicle-mounted variant is complete, while a naval version remains under development. India’s defense establishment views this program as a key part of its broader strategy to modernize and diversify its layered air defense network.

