India moves Barak-8 missile systems to border region

By Dylan Malyasov
Captures via X

The Indian Air Force has deployed the Barak-8, also known as MR-SAM, surface-to-air missile system at its Bhatinda Air Force Station in Punjab near the border with Pakistan.

New satellite imagery reviewed by open-source analysts shows newly constructed infrastructure at the base, including missile launch positions, radar ramps, and dedicated storage areas, consistent with the operational layout of the Barak-8 system.

According to the analysis, the standardized configuration indicates a permanent or long-term deployment rather than a temporary forward presence.

The Barak-8 system, jointly developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries, is designed to intercept a range of aerial threats including aircraft, UAVs, and cruise missiles.

The Indian Air Force has not issued a formal statement on the deployment, but satellite imagery suggests that Bhatinda joins a growing list of sites equipped with the Barak-8. At least 13 batteries are currently positioned across India’s northern and eastern sectors, including locations along the borders with Pakistan and China.

The deployment at Bhatinda places the system within rapid interception range of Pakistan’s eastern military installations. It also strengthens the air defense umbrella over one of India’s largest air bases in Punjab, home to fighter squadrons and critical support infrastructure.

India has steadily expanded its Barak-8 coverage over the past three years amid persistent border tensions with both Pakistan and China.

The system, known locally as MR-SAM (Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile), has been integrated into both air force and army formations and is viewed as a key layer in India’s evolving multi-tiered air defense strategy.

