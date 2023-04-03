India buys new 4D phased array radar

India’s Ministry of Defence has awarded Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) a contract to supply new Arudhra radar for the Indian Air Force.

“Its successful trials have already been conducted by the IAF. It is a 4D multi-function phased array radar with electronic steering in both azimuth and elevation for surveillance, detection and tracking of aerial targets,” a Ministry statement said.

It stated that the system would have target identification based on interrogations from co-located Identification Friend or Foe system.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Arudhra is a 4D multi-function phased array radar with electronic steering for surveillance, detection and tracking of aerial targets.

The radar has been indigenously designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and is manufactured by BEL.

According to open sources, the new radar system has an instrumented range of 400 Km and can detect 2sqm RCS targets as far as 300 Km in range with altitude coverage from 100 meters to 30 Kms. The radar operates either in Staring or Rotation Mode.