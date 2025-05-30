Hungary takes delivery of first Skyfox trainer jets

The Hungarian Air Force officially received its first three L-39 Skyfox advanced jet trainer aircraft on May 30, during a ceremony at Kecskemét Air Base.

The aircraft are manufactured by the Czech aerospace firm AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the life of the Hungarian Defence Forces, and more specifically, in the development of the Hungarian Air Force,” said Zsolt Kutnyánszky, State Secretary for Force Development and Defence Policy. “The arrival of the first L-39NG Skyfox jet training aircraft not only means a new level in our combat flying capabilities but also reflects the decisive, dynamic and purposeful military development programme that we have launched and continue to carry through with consistency.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As part of the program, Hungary has also established a new simulation center at Kecskemét Air Base, which the State Secretary described as “unique in Hungary and even in our region.”

The training platform, including the new aircraft and simulators, will be integrated into NATO Flight Training Europe, further embedding Hungary’s Air Force within the Alliance’s pilot training network.

Viktor Sotona, President and Chairman of the Board at Aero, was also present at the handover ceremony. “Hungary is a respected member of NATO and places high demands on the capabilities of its armed forces, and in particular on the training of its fighter pilots,” he said. “We are therefore very pleased that the L-39 Skyfox has been selected as the training platform for the next generation of Hungarian fighter pilots.”

According to Aero, the delivery is part of a contract signed on April 17, 2022, which includes a total of 12 L-39 Skyfox aircraft — eight for training and four configured for reconnaissance missions.

The deal also includes simulators, ground equipment, and a complete pilot and maintenance training program.

Three Hungarian instructor pilots and sixteen technicians have completed training with Aero, conducting close to 100 training flights, including night operations and formation maneuvers. Aero specialists remain on site at Kecskemét to support the integration of the aircraft into operational service.