Hungary receives first Lynx infantry fighting vehicle

Rheinmetall announced on Tuesday that it Rheinmetall handed over the first of a total of 209 Lynx infantry fighting vehicles to the Hungarian Defence Forces (HDF) last week.

“Just two years after the order was placed, Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger presented the key to Hungarian Defence Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky,” the news release says.

The company says the handover took place during an oath-taking ceremony of new military service volunteers of the Hungarian Defence Forces at the Petöfi Sándor Barracks in Budapest. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also attended the ceremony. Lynx will become the backbone of Hungary’s mechanised infantry forces.

“We are very proud to be able to deliver the first Lynx infantry fighting vehicle to our partner Hungary today,” said Armin Papperger. “This is an important milestone. Lynx is the most versatile fighting vehicle of its class. In making this forward-looking procurement decision, Hungary’s top political and military officials have demonstrated leadership in moving Hungary at the forefront of European army technology and underlining the Hungarian government’s commitment as a reliable partner of its NATO allies, a policy which it is pursuing with systematic energy.”

In September 2020 the Hungarian Ministry of Defence has awarded Rheinmetall an order to supply infantry fighting vehicles and related products and services with a total value of more than €2 billion. The holistic delivery package includes ammunition and logistics, as well as nine modern Buffalo armoured recovery vehicles, nine armoured vehicle launched bridges (AVLB) and 16 trucks. Hungary is the first NATO and EU member nation to receive Rheinmetall’s newly developed Lynx modular medium weight combat system. This important contract represents a major breakthrough in the global defence market for the Düsseldorf-based technology group’s innovative new combat vehicle.

The Lynx KF41 for the HDF is delivered in seven variants including standard infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), command post, reconnaissance, joint fire observer, mortar carrier, field ambulance vehicles and driver training vehicles. The contract also includes additional Rheinmetall products and services such as simulators, training and instruction, plus an initial supply of spare parts as well as maintenance support.

The Lynx IFV is equipped with a manned 30mm Lance turret, as well as the integrated active protection system StrikeShield, both likewise developed by Rheinmetall.

A first batch of 46 Lynx vehicles will be delivered from Rheinmetall’s plants in Germany. By end of next year, Rheinmetall will start to deliver the remaining vehicles from their Hungarian plant. To this end, the Hungarian government and Rheinmetall agreed in August 2020 to establish a joint venture responsible for creating a Lynx production facility in Hungary. The state-of-the-art production facility for the innovative combat vehicle is currently being built in Zalaegerszeg as part of the ZALAZone industry complex.

The modern facility not only contributes to the preservation and further expansion of Hungarian capabilities in the development and production of modern combat vehicles, but also strengthens the local economy. The new Hungarian Rheinmetall colleagues are already working on the new Lynx vehicles in Germany, gaining valuable knowledge and skills that will support the transfer of know-how and technology.