Hover develops automated counter-drone turret

Hover, a defense technology company, has unveiled a fully automated counter-drone turret capable of detecting and neutralizing fast-moving first-person view (FPV) drones.

The system represents a shift in counter-drone warfare, moving away from electronic warfare (EW) and jamming technologies toward a kinetic approach.

Cameron Rowe, Founder of Hover, shared the announcement, stating:

“We built an automated Counter Drone Turret that works. The future of counter-drone warfare is not EW (Electronic Warfare or jamming) – it’s kinetic. Onboard compute, RF frequency hopping, and fiber-optic controlled drones mean that the only way to stop drones will be to destroy them. In tests, we were able to accurately detect and destroy fast-moving FPV drones.”

According to Hover’s official website, the Kinetic Counter-Drone System integrates advanced image recognition, LiDAR, and radar for drone detection and targeting.

Traditional electronic warfare systems, which rely on signal jamming, have faced challenges due to RF frequency hopping and fiber-optic drone control, making them ineffective against certain threats. Hover’s system aims to address these gaps by using direct kinetic engagement, ensuring that drones are physically destroyed rather than disrupted.

The company has hinted at further developments in counter-drone technology, signaling continued innovation in this rapidly growing sector.