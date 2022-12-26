German assault bridge system spotted in Ukraine

Video has surfaced online reportedly showing a German-made assault bridge system which already in service of Ukrainian troops.

The Biber bridge-layer tank was spotted while loading on a military trailer.

Earlier this year, German defense leaders said that Berlin plans to send Ukraine 16 Biber bridge-layer tanks to help its forces “overcome water or other obstacles in battle”.

The first six systems are due to be delivered later this year, and 10 more systems will follow next year, Germany’s Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht said.

The Biber is an armored vehicle-launched bridge which based on the Leopard 1 tank chassis. The bridge is 22 meters long, 4 meters wide, weighs approx. 10 tons and is approved for loads up to approx. 55 tons.

The vehicle is a highly mobile, rapidly deployable assault bridge that can be used to span natural and man-made obstacles on the battlefield.