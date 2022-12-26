Monday, December 26, 2022
type here...

German assault bridge system spotted in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Video has surfaced online reportedly showing a German-made assault bridge system which already in service of Ukrainian troops.

The Biber bridge-layer tank was spotted while loading on a military trailer.

Earlier this year, German defense leaders said that Berlin plans to send Ukraine 16 Biber bridge-layer tanks to help its forces “overcome water or other obstacles in battle”.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The first six systems are due to be delivered later this year, and 10 more systems will follow next year, Germany’s Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht said.

Photo by Marco Dorow

The Biber is an armored vehicle-launched bridge which based on the Leopard 1 tank chassis. The bridge is 22 meters long, 4 meters wide, weighs approx. 10 tons and is approved for loads up to approx. 55 tons.

The vehicle is a highly mobile, rapidly deployable assault bridge that can be used to span natural and man-made obstacles on the battlefield.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine