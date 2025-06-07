From peace pledge to passivity: Trump’s Ukraine shift

As Russia’s war on Ukraine grinds into its fourth year, President Donald Trump’s public statements are raising alarm in Kyiv and among Western observers, who say his tone and posture have emboldened Moscow and weakened momentum for meaningful diplomatic progress.

At the start of 2025, many anticipated that Trump’s return to the White House might pressure the Kremlin into serious negotiations. Instead, the opposite appears to have happened. Russian officials have seized on Trump’s vague promises of peace, coupled with what analysts describe as politically inconsistent and poorly informed commentary, to extend the conflict under the cover of a supposed diplomatic process.

Trump’s recent comments comparing the war to a playground scuffle between “two young children fighting like crazy” have triggered sharp criticism from Ukraine’s leadership. “Putin and I aren’t kids on a playground — he’s a killer who came to murder children,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a public response. “Trump — or anyone outside Ukraine — cannot fully grasp the pain Ukrainians feel.”

The remarks follow a pattern of rhetoric that Ukrainian officials and international analysts view as undermining allied resolve. Earlier this year, Trump suggested that Ukraine provoked Russian strikes and dismissed the scale of the conflict. His approach, critics argue, has allowed Moscow to reframe the war as a symmetrical dispute rather than an act of aggression.

Q: Do Ukraine’s strikes against Russian airfields change your view of the cards Zelenskyy has? Donald Trump: They gave Putin a reason to bomb the hell out of them last night. That’s something I didn’t like about it. When I saw it, I said, here we go. Now it’s gonna be a strike. pic.twitter.com/SQoz2URmjO — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) June 7, 2025

Trump has previously claimed he could end the war “within 24 hours” through a secret plan, a claim that has never been substantiated. As that narrative unraveled, the administration shifted to other loosely defined strategies — ranging from the threat of new sanctions to proposed direct talks between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

None of those proposals has resulted in de-escalation. In fact, following a phone conversation in March between Trump and Putin, Kyiv endured one of the largest missile and drone barrages since the invasion began. Ukrainian forces responded with strikes that damaged Russian infrastructure, prompting another wave of attacks from Moscow. The escalation sequence cast doubt on White House assertions that the war is nearing a peaceful resolution.

“Trump’s latest plan to end the conflict is apparently to stop trying to end the conflict,” wrote Steve Benen in a column for MSNBC. Benen noted that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed in March that the U.S. was “on the 10th yard line of peace,” but weeks later, Ukrainian cities were under renewed fire.

The shift in tone has not gone unnoticed in Europe. While Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz remained silent during Trump’s playground analogy, officials across NATO capitals have privately expressed concern that the U.S. president’s posture is giving the Kremlin space to pursue military gains under the pretense of diplomacy.

Russia has used Trump’s remarks to justify its position. Kremlin propagandists have amplified the metaphor, portraying the U.S. president as neutral and framing Ukraine as equally responsible for prolonging the war. Behind the rhetoric, Moscow has continued its offensive operations, taking advantage of what Ukrainian defense analysts call “political cover” from Washington.

Inside Ukraine, the perception is clear: Trump’s unstructured and populist commentary has not brought peace — it has instead signaled confusion. His repeated references to secret strategies, shifting timelines, and childlike metaphors have only hardened Russian positions, while leaving Kyiv and its allies to absorb the consequences.

For Ukrainians, the war is neither a playground fight nor a test of American slogans. It is a daily struggle for sovereignty in the face of a hostile and calculating enemy. And in the absence of clarity from Washington, the Kremlin appears to be moving with renewed confidence.