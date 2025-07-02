France tests next-gen artillery in extreme conditions

France’s defense procurement agency, the Direction générale de l’armement (DGA), has released footage showing the CAESAR MkII self-propelled howitzer undergoing intensive climate testing, simulating some of the most extreme weather conditions found on Earth.

According to the DGA, the CAESAR MkII has been tested in controlled environments reaching up to +71°C, with simulated sandstorms, high humidity, freezing temperatures, and gale-force winds.

The trials are being conducted at the DGA’s land systems expertise and testing center in Angers, known as DGA Techniques terrestres (DGATT).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In a statement, the DGA said, “The CAESAR MkII is ready to endure +71°C,” underlining the system’s operational readiness for extreme desert warfare scenarios.

The DGATT facility is equipped to simulate rapid seasonal changes and replicate severe weather, allowing engineers to evaluate the mechanical resilience and combat readiness of weapons systems under conditions that include polar cold, tropical humidity, and desert heat. For example, the report said, tests involved freezing rain, dense fog, ice buildup, as well as sand-laden winds reaching 110 km/h.

The vehicle tested is the upgraded CAESAR MkII, developed by KNDS France. It is a new generation of the widely recognized CAESAR (CAmion Équipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie), which has earned a strong reputation for its battlefield performance, including in Ukraine’s war against Russian forces.

The original CAESAR system, mounted on a truck chassis and operated by a minimal crew, introduced a mobile, automated alternative to heavy, towed artillery systems. It became known for its rapid deployment, fire-and-move capability, and integration of advanced digital fire control.

France’s decision to stress-test the MkII model in environments ranging from -32°C to +71°C reflects the growing need for adaptable and robust systems that can perform in unpredictable operational theaters.

DGA emphasized that “Chaque véhicule, comme le CAESAR MKII de KNDS France testé, doit prouver sa robustesse en tout temps et en tout lieu avant d’être livré aux forces”—meaning each vehicle must demonstrate its durability in all conditions before entering service.

The CAESAR MkII is expected to enter wider production and deployment in the coming years, with enhanced armor, upgraded communications systems, and improved crew protection compared to earlier versions.

France’s artillery modernization effort comes as NATO members continue investing in high-mobility precision systems with rapid-fire capability.

The CAESAR’s role in Ukraine has underscored the tactical advantages of shoot-and-scoot platforms that can outpace enemy counterbattery fire.