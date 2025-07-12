type here...

France prepares to debut next-gen H160 helicopter

By Dylan Malyasov
DGA pic

France’s defense procurement agency, Direction générale de l’armement (DGA), has unveiled next-generation H160 helicopter, which will be formally presented in Paris during the Bastille Day celebrations on July 14.

According to the DGA, the H160 will play a crucial role in training future test pilots at EPNER, the École du Personnel Navigant d’Essais et de Réception. Delivery of the aircraft is scheduled for October 2025.

“This state-of-the-art helicopter is equipped with advanced testing and measurement instruments, allowing it to prepare for the introduction of the H160M Guépard, the French military’s future joint-service helicopter,” the DGA said in a release.

The test installation aboard the H160 is derived from systems used on Airbus Helicopters prototypes. It includes:

  • Two dedicated test pilot workstations in the cabin, with command consoles and dual screens for monitoring flight parameters and conducting evaluations.
  • A test bay in the cargo hold for concentrating, recording, and transmitting measured data.
  • A system for modifying flight control laws, which will assist pilots in learning advanced flight testing techniques.

The helicopter will be showcased at a public relations event near Les Invalides beginning at 1 p.m. and will be distinguished by its orange-painted flight test elements, a hallmark of French experimental aviation.

The DGA noted that the H160 marks a major step forward in supporting both pilot training and the integration of the H160M Guépard into French armed forces operations.

