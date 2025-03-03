France open to hosting nuclear weapons on allied soil

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested the possibility of deploying France’s nuclear weapons in allied European countries, raising the prospect of a shift in the continent’s nuclear deterrence strategy.

His comments came in an interview with Le Figaro following a summit of European leaders in London focused on support for Ukraine.

Macron indicated that France is open to strengthening cooperation with European partners on nuclear deterrence. He noted that those willing to engage in deeper dialogue with France could participate in deterrence-related exercises, emphasizing that such exchanges would help foster a strategic defense culture among European nations.

“Those who wish to deepen dialogue with us will be able to take part in deterrence exercises if necessary. These exchanges will contribute to developing a true strategic culture among Europeans,” Macron said.

His remarks signal a potential shift in Europe’s nuclear posture, particularly as concerns grow over the future of the U.S. nuclear umbrella on the continent. The United States maintains nuclear weapons in several NATO countries under shared deterrence agreements. Macron’s comments suggest that France could take a more prominent role in providing nuclear security should the U.S. commitment to European defense change.

At the same time, he reaffirmed that France’s nuclear doctrine remains unchanged, stressing that nuclear issues should not be considered a taboo subject. His comments follow growing discussions within Europe about strengthening defense capabilities and reducing reliance on external powers for strategic deterrence.

According to Le Figaro, Macron’s proposal does not indicate an immediate change in policy but reflects ongoing efforts to engage European allies in a broader discussion on nuclear security. France, as the only EU country with nuclear weapons, has sought to position itself as a key security guarantor amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.