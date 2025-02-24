FNSS to supply Turkish army with new armored vehicles

Ankara-based FNSS has been awarded a contract by the Turkish Land Forces (TLF) for the serial production of the next-generation PARS ALPHA 8×8 and 6×6 armored vehicles.

This procurement will supply TLF Mechanized Armored Units with modernized configurations, enhancing mobility, firepower, and crew survivability.

In the first phase, FNSS will deliver the PARS ALPHA 8×8 Anti-Armor Squad and Armored Recovery variants. Additionally, the program includes the production of 6×6 variants configured as command post vehicles equipped with advanced mission systems.

The PARS ALPHA 8×8 prototype successfully emerged from an intensive competitive evaluation and was awarded after comprehensive field tests conducted by Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and the Ministry of Defense (MOD).

“With this new vehicle, we have combined 35 years of knowledge, user experience, and engineering to create the latest generation vehicle in its class,” said Oğuz Çarmıklı, Deputy Chairman of FNSS Board of Directors. “We rightfully earned our place with superior success in field tests carried out by SSB. And finally, we have reached the stage of launching the New Generation Vehicles Program, which will see the production of PARS ALPHA vehicles for our Land Forces.”

The initial order includes 25 vehicles, but the TLF plans to acquire over 2,000 additional units through future orders. The PARS ALPHA series features an innovative all-wheel-drive, ride-height control, and an all-axle steering system to ensure optimal mobility in various terrains and weather conditions. Its hydro-pneumatic suspension enhances off-road agility and urban maneuverability, allowing it to overcome obstacles such as steep slopes, trenches, and vertical challenges.

Designed for rapid deployment, the PARS ALPHA prioritizes survivability with integrated mine protection, active and passive defense systems, and modular armor configurations capable of withstanding kinetic and explosive threats. Mine blast attenuation seats and a driver-commander layout positioned behind the power pack enhance crew protection. Additionally, its advanced sensor suite includes a gunshot detection system, laser warning, and optional active protection systems.

The vehicle incorporates CBRN defense measures, featuring a sealed, positive-pressure environment that protects the crew from external contaminants, ensuring operational capability in hazardous conditions.

The PARS ALPHA’s adaptable design allows integration of heavy payloads, including medium and large-caliber turrets, missile systems, and artillery. It also enhances battlefield coordination through its advanced situational awareness system, providing the crew with a +180° real-time optical field of view, 360-degree situational awareness cameras, and enhanced night vision capabilities.

Air transportability further enhances its strategic mobility, with compatibility across major military airlifters such as the A400M, C-17 Globemaster, and Il-76. This allows the PARS ALPHA to be deployed rapidly, reinforcing military operations wherever required.