Firestorm demonstrates battlefield 3D printing for US military

At Project Convergence-Capstone 5 (PC-C5), Firestorm demonstrated how its xCell and Tempest mUAS systems can transform logistics and sustainment operations in forward-deployed environments.

The company’s xCell system successfully delivered expeditionary manufacturing support, producing equipment and conducting rapid repairs directly at the point of need. According to the report, Firestorm manufactured three Tempest B1 platforms for Lockheed Martin’s Long-Term Autonomous Demonstration (LTAD) operations. It also repaired a crashed Tempest aircraft within 72 hours using parts printed by xCell.

The system also contributed to U.S.-UK joint efforts by printing M777 Howitzer traverse assemblies and fulfilled a U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) request by producing 10 ground sensor components overnight.

Designed with rapid setup and a modular architecture, the xCell system is intended to support field operations where traditional logistics may be delayed or disrupted. The demonstration underscored its potential to provide tactical-level sustainment and supply capabilities at the edge of the battlefield.

Company officials said the systems are built to enable flexible, responsive support for warfighters operating in contested or austere environments.