type here...

Firestorm demonstrates battlefield 3D printing for US military

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Firestorm pic

At Project Convergence-Capstone 5 (PC-C5), Firestorm demonstrated how its xCell and Tempest mUAS systems can transform logistics and sustainment operations in forward-deployed environments.

The company’s xCell system successfully delivered expeditionary manufacturing support, producing equipment and conducting rapid repairs directly at the point of need. According to the report, Firestorm manufactured three Tempest B1 platforms for Lockheed Martin’s Long-Term Autonomous Demonstration (LTAD) operations. It also repaired a crashed Tempest aircraft within 72 hours using parts printed by xCell.

The system also contributed to U.S.-UK joint efforts by printing M777 Howitzer traverse assemblies and fulfilled a U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) request by producing 10 ground sensor components overnight.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Designed with rapid setup and a modular architecture, the xCell system is intended to support field operations where traditional logistics may be delayed or disrupted. The demonstration underscored its potential to provide tactical-level sustainment and supply capabilities at the edge of the battlefield.

Firestorm pic

Company officials said the systems are built to enable flexible, responsive support for warfighters operating in contested or austere environments.

Firestorm pic

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan denies J-35 fighter jet deal

Daisuke Sato -
Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has rejected recent media reports suggesting that Islamabad has signed a deal with China to acquire the J-35A fifth-generation...

South Korea buys 20 more KF-21 fighter jets

Aviation

Mystery drone crashes in Iran

Aviation

Russia seizes one of Europe’s largest lithium-rich sites

Army

Australian Abrams tanks arrive in Poland

Army

Wreckage confirms combat debut of Ukraine’s new drone

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.