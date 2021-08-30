Finnish vehicle maker teams up with CSM for Slovakian 8×8 armored vehicle project

Finnish company Patria announced on Sunday that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Slovak engineering company CSM Industry related to the tender for the supply of 8×8 armoured fighting vehicles.

The agreement includes cooperation in the supply and sale of eight-wheeled armoured vehicles. CSM’s production capabilities meet the requirements of the defense industry and the eight-wheeled armoured vehicle project.

As noted by the company, the Cooperation will bring new jobs in the future, and opportunities for practical training for secondary and university students.

“We would like to contribute to the development of the engineering and defence industry in Slovakia, which has a long tradition in this country. It is also important to look for common opportunities and contribute to the development of this segment in Slovakia with our experience and innovations. By developing the manufacturing network in Slovakia for the 8×8 vehicle project, Patria will create new jobs in the Slovak industry”, says Jussi Järvinen, President of Land business unit at Patria.

“CSM has represented the traditional Slovak engineering industry since 1967, and the partnership with Patria brings a combination of traditional values and new technology advancement from Finland. We are happy to start a new journey together which means new opportunities for the region with high unemployment and skill development for future generations”, says Tomáš Maroš, CEO of CSM Industry.

Both parties believe that the cooperation in the 8×8 project will also open up partnership opportunities for other projects and enable the acquisition of the skilled workforce, to gain experience and further development of both companies.