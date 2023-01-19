Estonia to buy more K9 Thunder howitzers from South Korea

Estonian Defense Investment Centre signed a contract to acquire an additional 12 K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers from the South Korean arms manufacturer Hanwha Defense.

“Today’s war in Ukraine clearly shows how important indirect fire weapons are. In light of the lessons learned from Ukraine, we have made quick decisions to equip both infantry brigades with additional K9 Kõu [local name] howitzers and bring Estonia’s indirect fire capability to a completely new level,” said Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

The total amount of the contract is approximately 36 million euros ($39 million).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Owing to the deal, the Estonian Defense Forces are to operate a total of 36 such howitzers.

The K9 is now, one of the most popular self-propelled artillery howitzers in the world.

The K9 Thunder was designed and developed by the Agency for Defense Development and Samsung Aerospace Industries for the Republic of Korea Armed Forces and is now manufactured by the South Korean Company Hanwha Defense.