Dassault and Tata to build Rafale fuselages in India

Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) have signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture fuselage components for the Rafale fighter jet in India, the companies announced at a joint signing ceremony.

In a formal statement, Dassault Aviation confirmed that the fuselage assemblies will be produced at Tata’s facility in Hyderabad and will supply both Indian and international customers. The move supports India’s ambitions under the “Make in India” initiative and enhances domestic aerospace manufacturing capacity.

“This new cooperation demonstrates our commitment to long-term industrial partnerships with India,” said Bruno Coiffier, Senior Executive Vice President – Head of Purchase & Procurement at Dassault Aviation, during the event.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The agreement includes the transfer of manufacturing capabilities for Rafale rear fuselage structures. According to the companies, the Hyderabad plant will become a key node in Dassault’s global supply chain, delivering precision-manufactured parts for the multi-role combat aircraft.

Masood Hussainy, Executive Director at Tata Advanced Systems, emphasized the industrial and strategic relevance of the project, stating that the collaboration is a “milestone in India’s emergence as a reliable defense production hub.”

The Rafale, manufactured by Dassault Aviation and operated by several air forces including those of France, India, Egypt, and Qatar, is a twin-engine fighter aircraft capable of conducting air dominance, ground support, reconnaissance, and nuclear deterrent missions.

The Indian Air Force currently operates over 30 Rafale jets, all built in France and delivered under a 2016 government-to-government deal. The new production transfer is expected to deepen India’s involvement in the Rafale program and lay the groundwork for potential future acquisitions or export orders involving indigenous components.

The Hyderabad facility is already involved in other aerospace manufacturing projects and will now serve as a center for high-precision defense production with direct involvement in the fabrication of one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets.

In a statement accompanying images from the signing ceremony, Dassault Aviation described the partnership as a continuation of its industrial strategy to diversify its production footprint while supporting allied nations.