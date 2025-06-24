Danish firm develops plug-and-play naval module system

Danish defense company SH Defence is promoting its modular Cube system, a scalable platform technology designed to transform standard naval vessels into multi-role combat or support ships in a matter of hours.

According to information provided by the company, the Cube System is based on standardized mission modules shaped to fit within the footprint of conventional shipping containers. These modules can be rapidly loaded into mission bays or positioned on deck using a built-in handling infrastructure, allowing naval forces to quickly reconfigure a vessel’s operational role depending on the mission requirement.

As noted by SH Defence, “The Cube System enables rapid mission assignment and interchangeability between platforms, made possible with plug-and-play mission modules and the handling system to put them into play.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The system supports modular capabilities across air, surface, and subsea domains and is already being marketed to navies, coast guards, and search and rescue forces. A transport vessel or logistics ship can be turned into a missile platform, a command node, a drone mothership, or a diver support ship without requiring structural modifications.

The company says this modular approach to ship design reflects a broader trend among leading navies toward enhanced flexibility and survivability in rapidly evolving threat environments. With The Cube, ships can adapt to perform specialized tasks without returning to port for extensive refitting.

SH Defence describes the system as both a container-based module solution and a full ecosystem. It includes handling features such as integrated elevators, launch and recovery systems, and deck skidding tracks that allow mission modules to be moved across the vessel without the use of large cranes or permanent heavy lifting equipment.

The company emphasizes that The Cube is open-access, meaning any shipbuilder, integrator, or equipment manufacturer can develop modules or integrate their systems within the standard.

“The Cube System readies navies for future challenges, such as defending themselves against new, complex, and changeable threats or opening up new possibilities like bringing an unseen and unexpected capability into the theatre,” the company said.

The modular approach allows a single ship to serve in multiple capacities throughout its operational life, offering a cost-effective alternative to fielding separate specialized vessels. This also enables faster response times in crisis situations, where a platform’s role can be altered quickly—such as transforming a support vessel into a strike asset or search-and-rescue platform.

SH Defence says the system is already in demand as governments and shipbuilders pursue more adaptable force structures in anticipation of complex future maritime operations.