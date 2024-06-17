Czech UAV manufacturer signs record order for 24 drones

Primoco UAV SE, a leading manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Czech Republic, has announced its largest order to date. The company will deliver 24 One 150 UAVs to a European customer in a deal valued at EUR 18 million ($19,2 million).

According to Primoco CEO Ladislav Semetkovský, a dozen of these aircraft are ready for delivery this month, with the remaining 12 UAVs scheduled for completion and delivery in the second half of the year. This substantial order marks a significant milestone for the company and aligns with its financial projections for 2024.

“In parallel, we are in negotiations with various public and private sector clients for additional UAV orders, some of which are nearing contract finalization,” said Semetkovský. He emphasized that the demand for unmanned aerial vehicles remains robust and is expected to grow globally.

The One 150 UAV, known for its advanced capabilities and reliability, is a critical asset for various applications, including surveillance, reconnaissance, and commercial uses. This record order not only strengthens Primoco’s market position but also highlights the increasing reliance on UAV technology in modern operations.

Primoco’s financial outlook for 2024 includes concluding new contracts for 50 to 60 UAVs and achieving full-year revenues of CZK 0.9 to 1.1 billion. This ambitious target reflects the company’s confidence in the sustained growth of the unmanned aviation sector.