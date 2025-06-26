Czech Army buys 24 more TITUS vehicles

The Czech Ministry of Defense will acquire 24 additional TITUS multi-role armored vehicles for the Czech Armed Forces.

The order includes 22 vehicles in a newly modified command and staff version, designated KOVVŠ/M2, and two vehicles for driver training.

The new variant features updated integration of the C4ISTAR battlefield management system and incorporates lessons learned from Ukraine’s ongoing war, the ministry said.

The TITUS (Tactical Infantry Transport and Utility System) vehicle, manufactured by Tatra Defence Vehicle (TDV), has been in Czech service since 2019.

The Czech Armed Forces have already received 62 vehicles across three configurations: the MKPP (Fire Support Coordination Vehicle), KOVS (Liaison Vehicle), and KOVVŠ (Command and Staff Vehicle).

The upcoming procurement, valued at approximately CZK 4.068 billion (around $191.2 million USD excluding VAT), will be contracted to Eldis, part of the Czechoslovak Group (CSG).

All vehicles are scheduled for delivery by November 2027.

The TITUS platform is based on a 6×6 Tatra chassis and is designed to offer modularity and protection against mines, small arms, and improvised explosive devices. The vehicle can perform multiple mission roles and supports tactical mobility in varied terrains.

The contract is expected to be formally signed in the coming weeks.