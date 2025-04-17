Chinese Z-10 helicopter flies dangerously close to civilian ship

A recently surfaced video on social media shows a Chinese Z-10 attack helicopter flying at extremely low altitude near the bridge of a civilian cargo ship, raising new concerns about Beijing’s use of dual-use maritime platforms in potential amphibious operations.

According to open-source footage captured from a security camera mounted on the ship’s command deck, the Z-10 helicopter approached the vessel at high speed and hovered briefly, startling the civilian crew onboard.

The Z-10 is the People’s Liberation Army Ground Force’s (PLAGF) main attack helicopter, equipped for anti-tank and close air support roles. Its sudden maneuver near a civilian vessel is believed to be part of a broader Chinese military drill rehearsing the use of commercial ships as Forward Arming and Refueling Points (FARPs).

Crew members also filmed the incident with handheld devices, appearing visibly confused and alarmed as the aircraft drew dangerously close, leading them to believe it might attempt a landing.

While the aircraft did not land, defense analysts suggest the low pass resembled an approach training maneuver used in preparation for landings on non-military platforms. According to defense observers, this aligns with PLA strategy to convert civilian maritime infrastructure for military purposes during a Taiwan contingency.

“This is not an isolated event,” said one regional security expert familiar with Chinese amphibious doctrine. “The PLA has been openly training to turn commercial shipping into auxiliary naval assets. These types of rehearsals are consistent with that broader strategic shift.”

China has increasingly emphasized civilian-military integration in recent years, especially across its maritime logistics and aviation sectors. The use of commercial ships to host attack helicopters could be part of a larger plan to sustain operations during a cross-strait conflict.