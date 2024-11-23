Chinese VT4 tank breaks down during dynamic display

A Chinese-made VT4 main battle tank broke down and stalled during a dynamic display at the Zhuhai Air Show, leaving it stationary until the end of the performance.

The malfunction occurred during what was intended to be a high-profile demonstration of the tank’s capabilities, but mechanical issues left it immobilized on the field.

According to reports, the VT4 tank, which was expected to participate in the entire show program, failed due to mechanical failure and could not complete its demonstration.

The tank remained stalled, underscoring a recurring problem with some Chinese-made military equipment, which has experienced reliability issues during similar displays.

This incident brings to mind a notable event from 2016, when another Chinese tank, the Type-96B, experienced a breakdown during the “Tank Biathlon” competition at the Alabino training field in Russia. The Type-96B suffered a mechanical failure during the mechanized military sports competition organized by the Russian military.

Despite high expectations, the tank’s failure at that international event highlighted persistent questions about the reliability of Chinese armored vehicles.

The VT4 is a third-generation main battle tank produced by China’s Norinco (China North Industries Corporation). The tank is primarily aimed at the export market, with several countries, including Pakistan, Thailand, and Nigeria, having procured the model for their armed forces. The breakdown during the Zhuhai Air Show is likely to raise concerns regarding the performance and dependability of the VT4 for potential buyers and existing operators.

The Zhuhai Air Show, also known as the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition, serves as a key venue for showcasing the latest advancements in Chinese defense technology. The breakdown of the VT4 during such a prominent display raises questions about the reliability of some of China’s military exports, particularly as the country seeks to expand its footprint in the international arms market.