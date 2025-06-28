China’s CETC discloses capabilities of laser gun

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) is showcasing its “SkyShield” integrated anti-UAV defense system at an international defense conference, claiming operational success and widespread export adoption.

According to a presentation slide displayed at the event, the system has been exported to around 20 countries and reportedly achieved a 100% interception rate during a live engagement involving 21 drones.

SkyShield, developed by CETC, is described as a modular system combining radar and optical sensors for detection and tracking with jammers and laser weapons for neutralization. The system is designed to counter low-altitude aerial threats such as reconnaissance and loitering drones — a growing challenge in modern combat environments.

The presentation highlighted a specific operation in which a SkyShield system deployed to protect a Saudi Patriot missile battery reportedly intercepted 21 Houthi drones with no reported leakage.

The slide labels the interception rate as “21 out of 21,” with additional imagery showing damaged drones and thermal imaging of targets mid-engagement. Although not officially confirmed by Riyadh, the engagement is believed to reference a 2022 attack targeting infrastructure near Jeddah.

A CETC representative at the conference said the SkyShield system is part of a broader portfolio of counter-UAV solutions exported globally, including electronic jamming vehicles, distributed laser systems, and mobile radar units. He claimed the company has completed combat evaluations and sold its systems to approximately 20 countries.

Images in the presentation include several burned or recovered drones — including what appears to be a Kasef-2 UAV — as well as a Saudi military delegation posing with Chinese personnel, suggesting active cooperation between China and the Kingdom in the field of air defense technology.

One section of the slide shows a lineup of CETC’s loitering munition targets, noting that up to 110 drone interceptions were recorded in testing over a one-year period, with a claimed overall success rate of 100%.

SkyShield is presented as China’s first fully integrated anti-drone export product, promoted as competitive with Western systems from Thales and Rheinmetall. CETC says the system is intended to defend critical infrastructure, airfields, and urban zones from low-cost UAV threats, and has seen both military and civilian applications.

CETC has not disclosed specific buyers beyond Saudi Arabia, but Chinese counter-UAV systems have previously appeared in use across the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company said it continues to refine SkyShield based on field data, and future variants will integrate additional artificial intelligence modules for improved target recognition and autonomy.