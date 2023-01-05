Belarus receives wheeled armored vehicles from Russia

Belarus’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that Russia has delivered a new batch of wheeled armored vehicles to the Republic of Belarus.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Defense, Belarus’ military received a batch of BTR-82A, BTR-80K armored personnel carriers and BREM-K recovery vehicles (based on the BTR-80).

“In the coming days, the vehicles will be delivered to the military units of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus,” the news release says.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The news comes amidst Moscow’s increasing pressure on Minsk to aid its invasion of Ukraine, now in its 10 month and with no end in sight.

Belarus’s President kept his forces out of direct involvement in the invasion, while publicly supporting it and allowing Russia’s military to use Belarusian territory and infrastructure.

Russian forces used Belarus as a launch pad for their abortive attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in February 2022, and there has been a growing flurry of Russian and Belarusian military activity in recent months.